Tiedemann Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,072,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,888,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

