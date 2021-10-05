SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

