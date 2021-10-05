Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,528 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.