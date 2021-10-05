NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $173.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

