Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

