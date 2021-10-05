Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 147.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

