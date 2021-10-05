Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $261,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $92.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

