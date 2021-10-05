State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after buying an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 160.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,428,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,325. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNS. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.