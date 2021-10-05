Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 640,478 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

