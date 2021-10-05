iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $270.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.