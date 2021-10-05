iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stake Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $102.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

