InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on InMode from $59.50 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in InMode by 63.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $29,846,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

