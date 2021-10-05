MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.