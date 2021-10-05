MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

