Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) Raises Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ANW opened at GBX 431.59 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.00 million and a P/E ratio of 132.65. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
