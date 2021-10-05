Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.