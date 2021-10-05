Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.02. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.