Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

