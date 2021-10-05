Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $544.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $544.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $525.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.14. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

