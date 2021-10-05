Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

