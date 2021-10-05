Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.46 and a one year high of $177.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

