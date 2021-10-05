Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84.

