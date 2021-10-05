HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

