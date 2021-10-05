Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 321 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $195.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

