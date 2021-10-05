Creditcoin Price Reaches $2.77 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $30,331.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,856.63 or 0.99925630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00074417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005699 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.36 or 0.00517815 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.