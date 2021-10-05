Widercoin (WDR) Reaches Market Cap of $246,690.52

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $246,690.52 and approximately $22,884.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00141549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,773.74 or 0.99759511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.95 or 0.06854462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.