TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given a C$18.00 Price Target at CSFB

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a C$18.00 price target by CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

TA stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

