Golden State Equity Partners Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in General Motors were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.