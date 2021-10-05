Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $12,853,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

