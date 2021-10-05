Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $461,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $110.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

