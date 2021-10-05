Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

NYSE WM opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,249 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.