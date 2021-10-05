Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $265,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

