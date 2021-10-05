Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average is $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

