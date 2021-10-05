Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 167.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

