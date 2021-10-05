Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,425 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $21,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 142,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

