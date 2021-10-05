Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $255.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

