Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 69,131 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $43,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average of $169.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

