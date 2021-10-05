Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 22,888 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 656.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

