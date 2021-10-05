Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

