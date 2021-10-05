Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 3,507 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.