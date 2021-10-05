AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

