Golden State Equity Partners Takes $526,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

