Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

