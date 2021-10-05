Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.74.
About Localiza Rent a Car
