Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

