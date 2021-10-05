Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE NCZ opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.51.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
