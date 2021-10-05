Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NCZ opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

