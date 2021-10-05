Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 226,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Aptiv worth $206,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APTV opened at $157.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

