Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $69.31 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,257,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,314,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

