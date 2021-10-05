PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:PTY opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

