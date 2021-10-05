MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140,873.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.83 million and $140,873.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00346622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

