Shelton Capital Management Sells 49,292 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,292 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

SLB opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

