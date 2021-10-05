Digitalcoin (DGC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $308.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $376,697.19 and approximately $308.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,831.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.73 or 0.06904744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00346622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.62 or 0.01131046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00107334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.04 or 0.00541899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.42 or 0.00406205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00291725 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,829,708 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

