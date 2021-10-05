Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

